This Video of Tom Hardy Reciting Bane Lines to His Dog Will Make Your Day

Sometimes, celebrities are just as weird as weird as the rest of us. Only, when it’s Tom Hardy quoting Bane to his dog, it just seems a lot cooler.

The actor who played the infamous Batman villain in The Dark Knight Rises six years ago decided to record himself reciting famous Bane lines to his pup while they lay on his bed. “You think darkness is your ally?” Hardy asks. “I was born in the dark, molded by it…” The fact that you read those lines in Bane’s voice is reason enough to watch Hardy go.

Check it out in the video below.

Tom Hardy quoting Bane lines to his dog with a nut cup over his face is, without question, the best video I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/OM5eFdtrl6 — KoyANDYsqatsi (@Andyzach) February 5, 2018

“Tom Hardy quoting Bane to his dog with a nut cup over his face is, without question, the best video I’ve ever seen,” @Andyzach wrote on Twitter. It’s a unique video worthy of a retweet, that’s for sure.

In The Dark Knight Rises, it had been eight years since Batman (Christian Bale), in collusion with Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman), vanished into the night. Assuming responsibility for the death of Harvey Dent, Batman sacrificed everything for what he and Gordon hoped would be the greater good. However, the arrival of a cunning cat burglar (Anne Hathaway) and a merciless terrorist named Bane (Hardy) force Batman out of exile and into a battle he may not be able to win.

Currently, Hardy is set to become Venom in the Sony Pictures film titled after the Spider-Man villain.

