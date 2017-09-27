Breaking Down ‘The Kamandi Challenge’ #9 Cliffhangers [SPOILERS] With Tom King, Kevin Eastman, and Freddie Williams II

This week, DC released the ninth issue of The Kamandi Challenge, by Tom King, Kevin Eastman, and Freddie Williams II, which picked up on the cliffhanger left behind by last month’s creative team, Keith Giffen and Steve Rude.

The concept of The Kamandi Challenge is that each incoming writer/artist team will leave a cliffhanger to be picked up by the previous team, “challenging” them to get the characters out of the mess they’ve put them in.

At the end of the eighth issue, Kamandi was at sea, and about to be eaten by a giant sea monster.

The series was conceived not only as a fun event series and a way to make the long-dormant Kamandi property something that DC can use again, but as a celebration of the hundredth birthday of Jack Kirby, which happened in August.

King, Eastman, and Williams joined us to discuss three quick questions that we’ve been asking each successive creative team. You can see them below.

What was your reaction to the cliffhanger you received?

Kevin Eastman: Intense to say the least! Actually, the entire series has been consistently so! As I would read up to the cliffhanger from the current creative team – I’d think, “Holy crap, how are they going to get out of this one?!” And then I would try to come up with what I might do… which was NEVER as good as what the next team came up with.

Then suddenly it was our turn! Gah! Panic set in! Luckily, I was the only one freaking out. I drafted a few ideas and sent them over to Tom, who wisely (and politely) put them aside, and then told me what he thought would work. I wisely agreed!

Although it was the furthest place from what I thought he’d want, Freddie Williams and I to try and bring to life, but it was exactly the prefect place – full of twists, challenges, heart, and soul I know the fans will completely love. It was my great pleasure and extreme honor to work with both these two fantastic creators – on one of my all time favorite characters – as we all celebrate the centennial of the King.

Freddie Williams II: I think Kevin said it all and said it well! I was thrilled to work with both Tom and Kevin. I really enjoyed the collaboration between Kevin and I bringing Tom’s story to life.

Tom King: Surprisingly, relief. I had this odd story in my head that sort of started with Kamandi coming from mystery and going to mystery, as we all sort of do. This turned out to be the perfect set up for that. All I had to add was a door.

What did you pay forward to the next creative team?

Eastman: Incredible insane crazy epic… ummmm… honestly, this is an seriously tough question to answer! I’m scared to give even the slightest crumb of detail away. All I’ll say is, everyone has brought their “A Game” to this project – so as a fan of the series and a big fan of Greg and Joe, I can’t WAIT to see where they take it!

Williams: A dour and a mysterious conclusion that will leave you wondering …what next.

King: I figured I couldn’t really build as cool a cliffhanger as what had come in the 8 issues before ours, so instead I made the whole comic about the cliffhanger, about anticipating what’s on the other side of this door. Then the challenge of the cliffhanger is not solving the situation, but instead living up to that anticipation.

How have you been inspired by Kirby?

King: It’s kind of an odd question. It’s like asking a fish, how have you been inspired by water? Jack Kirby is. That is, on some level, on a lot of levels really, comics are what Jack Kirby made them to be. I wouldn’t write what I write or how I write without his work. We stand on his shoulders. We try not to fall.

Eastman: I can honestly say I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t inspired by the incredible amount of creativity Jack Kirby brought to everything he worked on. I remember clearly telling my parents at the age of nine I want to be Jack Kirby when I grow up. TMNT Co-Creator Peter Laird instantly bonded over Jack Kirby the first time we met. A photo of Jack Kirby that Roz sent me many years ago sits over my right shoulder of my drawing board.

He is one of our Founding Fathers – A giant I humbly try to walk in the footsteps of… I owe my love and passion for comics, my drive, my thirty five year career… hell, pretty much everything I am to Jack Kirby.

Williams: Definitely! He is one of our founding fathers. His visual language and breakdown of comics is still one we use so many years later.

I also wanted to note it was a honor for me getting to work with Kevin. He is one of the reasons I am so into comics and Turtles. It was a great achievement for me to share ideas and collaborate with one of the men who helped shape my childhood and my love and passion for comics and drawing.

