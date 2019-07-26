Tom King Teases “Big Things Coming” in New Gods Movie

True to his word, Tom King has started work on Ava DuVernay‘s upcoming New Gods movie right after the end of Comic Con International in San Diego, and took a breather today to share with fans that there are “big things coming” for the property. The movie, which he is co-writing with DuVernay, is expected to go into production in 2020 and will likely feature Mister Miracle and Big Barda quiet a bit. King and his collaborators Mitch Gerads and Nick Derington extended their Eisner winning streak for Mister Miracle last week at Comic Con. He and DuVernay have both been fairly quiet so far about exactly what is going on with the film.

Set in a corner of the DC Universe created by Jack Kirby, The New Gods follows a group of powerful beings (the titular New Gods), half of whom are good and live on the planet of New Genesis and half of whom are evil and live under the iron fist of Darkseid on Apokolips. Darkseid’s family has already been represented onscreen, in the form of Justice League villain Steppenwolf. The Parademons, Apokolips’s cannon fodder troops, were the self-destucting, flying monsters also seen in that film as well as in the Knightmare sequence from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Been a hell of a week in Hollywood. Big things coming. Wow. pic.twitter.com/JbZ8FqxOm4 — Tom King (@TomKingTK) July 25, 2019

The idea that Mister Miracle, as well as Big Barda, could be major players in the film is one that fans have somewhat expected since in December, not long after the project was first announced, DuVernay herself shared an image of the New Genesis royal family — Highfather, Orion, Lightray, Mister Miracle, and Big Barda, to her Twitter feed. With King now involved, fans may be expecting that focus even more. It’s Orion — Darkseid’s son — who appears in King’s tweet.

As it stands now, New Gods has yet to receive a release date. Upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.