Vertigo 25th Anniversary Hardcover Now Available to Pre-Order for 20% Off

Vertigo, DC Comics edgy imprint for mature readers, has carved out quite a legacy since it was first launched in 1993. Vertigo and its stable of legendary talent elevated the comic book to levels reserved for great novels. Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series is top on that list, but there’s also Transmetropolitan, Preacher, Y: The Last Man, and Swamp Thing, to name a few.

To celebrate that legacy, Vertigo is releasing an anthology graphic novel that covers it all and then some. The official description reads:

“This deluxe hardcover relives the history of the innovative imprint as told by the people who lived it. A luxurious hybrid of oral history and retrospective art book, VERTIGO: A CELEBRATION OF 25 YEARS features a comprehensive timeline of every Vertigo project ever released; long-lost and never-before-seen artwork and story material; insightful new interviews and behind-the-scenes intrigue with Vertigo writers, artists, editors, designers and publishers; and all-new short stories and illustrations from classic Vertigo creators and other top comics talent.”

“Vertigo has long been renowned for some of the greatest graphic storytelling of all time, as it’s been home to such groundbreaking series as THE SANDMAN, SAGA OF THE SWAMP THING, THE INVISIBLES, DOOM PATROL, Y: THE LAST MAN, PREACHER, FABLES, 100 BULLETS–and that’s just to start. With Neil Gaiman, Grant Morrison, Brian K. Vaughan, Scott Snyder Garth Ennis, Brian Azzarello, Frank Quitely, Matt Wagner, Jeff Lemire and countless more among its illustrious alumni, Vertigo has been the place where iconic talent and story meet. VERTIGO: A CELEBRATION OF 25 YEARS is a dynamic look back at some of the most historic events in industry history.”

If this book sounds like something that you need to have in your collection, Vertigo: A Celebration of 25 Years is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $39.99. That’s 20% off the list price, which is a discount that you will lock in thanks to the pre-order guarantee. You’ll also get any lower prices that come along between now and the November 13th release date. Personally, I can’t wait to find out what these “all new short-stories and illustrations” are.

On a related note, a Previews Exclusive Funko Pop figure of Death from Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series was just released, and you can pre-order it here. You can’t pick up Previews Exclusive Pops at your local Target, so grab this one while you can because it’s only a matter of time before they sell out. The official description reads:

“From Neil Gaiman’s iconic series, Sandman, comes Death herself! This 3 3/4-inch tall Pop! Vinyl Figure features Death in a black and white deco and is holding her umbrella with her right hand at her hip. The Sandman Death Black and White Pop! Vinyl Figure #234 – Previews Exclusive makes a perfect addition to any Sandman fan’s collection!“

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.