Fans Apparently Think a New Warner Brothers CEO Means the Snyder Cut Will Be Released

Warner Bros. made a big announcement today, naming BBC Studios America president Ann Sarnoff as the new chair and CEO of Warner Bros., replacing Kevin Tsujihara. However, while Sarnoff will officially join the company and take on the roles later this summer, fans have already started responding to the news and, in particular, when it comes to fans of director Zack Snyder that response comes in the form of a hope and a request: release the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Over on Twitter, the replies to Warner Bros. official announcement regarding Sarnoff are full of fans offering congratulations but also hoping she will “right the ship“, “uphold artistic integrity” and release the almost legendary version of 2017’s Justice League that Snyder had put together before stepping away from the project due to family reasons. He was subsequently replaced by Joss Whedon, with the resulting theatrical film ending up a huge disappointment at the box office, with critics, and even among fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since that underwhelming release, fans have been pushing to see Snyder’s full vision for the film as it quickly came to light that some version of Snyder’s Justice League potentially existed prior to his departure. Fans have since tireless in requesting this version be released, going so far as to have petitions and other campaigns in an attempt to convince Warner Bros. to release some version of it. Snyder himself reportedly confirmed the existence of the Snyder Cut to a fan at a screening of Batman v Superman director’s cut earlier this year in Pasadena, California, apparently telling the fan that it is entirely up to Warner Bros. whether to release it at some point or not.

And, despite the best efforts of those fans, there’s still no indication that the so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League will ever be more than just a bit of a legend. Warner Bros.’ announcement today was solely focused on Sarnoff’s hiring, something that comes after Tsujihara stepped down from his post earlier this year amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

“I am delighted Ann is joining the WarnerMedia team and excited to work side by side with such a talented and accomplished individual,” WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a statement.

“She brings a consistent and proven track record of innovation, creativity and business results to lead an incredibly successful studio to its next chapter of growth. Ann has shown the ability to innovate and grow revenues and has embraced the evolution taking place in our industry. I am confident she will be a great cultural fit for WarnerMedia and that our employees will embrace her leadership, enthusiasm and passion for our business.”

In addition to overseeing BBC Studios Americas’ business division in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, Sarnoff guided the digital program sales and co-productions, home entertainment and licensing for British production company LA Productions. Sarnoff also led the growth efforts of high-profile BBC Studios brands Doctor Who and Top Gear.

“It is a privilege to join a studio with such a storied history,” Sarnoff said.

What do you think about fans hoping the new Warner Bros. CEO will release the Snyder Cut? Let us know in the comments below.