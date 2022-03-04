Warner Bros. Got On To Robert Pattinson For Stealing Too Many Socks From The Batman Set

Warner Bros. had to have a talk with The Batman star Robert Pattinson about stealing too many Dark Knight socks from the set. Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne who is early in his career as Batman, with director Matt Reeves saying the film is inspired by the DC series‘ Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Darwyn Cooke’s Batman: Ego and Other Tails, and Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Batman: Year One. The actor was so dedicated to playing the Caped Crusader that he found himself taking some of the socks home with him after filming scenes.

Pattinson spoke to Ali Plumb of BBC Radio 1 about The Batman, where he was asked if he ever took any Bat-paraphernalia home with him from the set. After admitting it’s nearly impossible to sneak anything from these movie sets, Pattinson did talk about WB speaking with him about his sock-stealing.

“I kept getting a talking to from Warner Bros.,” Pattinson revealed. “They’d say, ‘You know, it’s fine to have a few, but you take them every day [laughs]. How many socks do you need, cause we’ve been shooting for a year?’”

The Batman has already had a successful international box office, grossing $5.3 million going into the film’s official Thursday night preview screenings in the US. Reports state that Matt Reeves’ Batman reboot has already made $1.7M in Korea starting from Tuesday, March 1st; The Batman has also made $2.1M in France, $414K in Sweden, $362K in Indonesia, and $193K in Belgium, all starting from Wednesday, March 2nd. The Batman is now set to open in 47 additional markets on Thursday, with an additional 19 being added on Friday.

“It’s an unusual thing, because I think Bruce puts on the suit, and he’s created this alter ego to … He’s compelled to do it, to sort of — this is going to be a very complicated answer,” Pattinson shared with ComicBook.com about his understanding of Bruce Wayne. “It’s weird, because when he starts doing it, he genuinely thinks, I mean, the whole thing between saying, ‘Who’s the real Batman? Batman or Bruce?’ I think he starts the movie thinking Bruce doesn’t exist whatsoever and he truly believes he’s someone else when he puts on that suit. And I was trying to do that in the way he moved, and there’s this … You’re almost in a fugue state. You don’t even know where you’re at.”

The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4th. Let us know what you think of the film in the comments!