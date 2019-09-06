Warner Bros. TV Reveals New York Comic Con Schedule, Including Watchmen Screening

From the launch of Titans Season 2 this week, to the series finale of Arrow at the end of this year, it’s about to be a busy TV season for Warner Bros. Television. The studio has projects on DC Universe, HBO, Hulu, The CW, Fox, and NBC in the coming season, including R-rated cautionary tales, teenage sci-fi dramas, and adult animated comedies. It seems as though WB TV has something for everyone the studio is making sure to show it all off in New York City next month.

As usual, Warner Bros. Television is set to have a sizable presence at the convention, hosting panels and screenings for all of its highly-anticipated new and returning projects. Audiences will get their first look at HBO’s Watchmen during the October event, in addition to panels offering details about Castle Rock, Batwoman, and Harley Quinn.

With just one month until the start of NYCC, Warner Bros. has officially released its entire panel and programming schedule for the convention, from Friday, October 4th to Sunday, October 6th.

You can check out the full schedule below, along with the descriptions of each TV series and panel!

Watchmen (Oct. 4)

3:45–5:45 p.m. Watchmen Exclusive Pilot Screening and Q&A –– Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, HBO’s upcoming series Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while breaking new ground of its own. From the co-creator of The Leftovers, Damon Lindelof’s new series is set in contemporary 2019, where roughly 30 years have passed since the original Watchmen story. Please join producers and series stars for an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode of the HBO series, followed by a panel discussion. Watchmen premieres October 20 and airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

Castle Rock Season 2 (Oct. 5)

3:30–5:00 p.m. Castle Rock Season Two World Premiere Screening and Q&A –– J.J. Abrams and Stephen King’s hit psychological horror series returns! Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine forestland. In season two, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes, Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Panelists include series stars Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi and Elsie Fisher, along with co-creator and showrunner Dustin Thomason. Castle Rock premieres Wednesday, October 23, only on Hulu.

Riverdale (Oct. 6)

10:30–11:30 a.m. Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Now that the Gargoyle King has been revealed, The Black Hood is dead and Hiram is in jail, can Archie and the gang have a normal senior year? Riverdale returns for its second appearance at New York Comic Con to discuss the new mysteries of season four, including the shocking finale flash forward and what it means for Jughead and the others. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich, plus executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Riverdale returns for season four October 9, airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Manifest (Oct. 6)

11:35 a.m.–12:05 p.m. Manifest Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Last season’s breakout hit drama returns with more heart-pounding mystery and answers to some of season one’s biggest questions! When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. Join the series cast and executive producer/creator Jeff Rake as they delve even further into the mystery of Flight 828, and offer a special sneak peek at some exclusive new footage! Manifest’s second season will air midseason on NBC, and is produced by Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Roswell, New Mexico (Oct. 6)

12:10–1:00 p.m. Roswell, New Mexico Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Following the shocking season one finale where Max used his powers to resurrect Rosa while not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process, join the Roswell, New Mexico team as they return for a second appearance at New York Comic Con! In season two, Liz mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria and Alex at risk. Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles and Tyler Blackburn, along with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie, Chris Hollier and Julie Plec. Roswell, New Mexico will return midseason on The CW.

Harley Quinn (Oct. 6)

1:05–1:30 p.m. Harley Quinn Screening –– Catch an early look at this upcoming adult animated action-comedy series coming soon to DC UNIVERSE. Harley Quinn puts everyone’s favorite Gotham villainess front and center as Harley has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. Voicing the title role of Harley Quinn, Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) leads an all-star comedic voice cast which includes Lake Bell (Bless This Mess), Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol), Tony Hale (Veep), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Spiderman: Far From Home), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Chris Meloni (Happy!), Jim Rash (Community), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) and so many more. Harley Quinn is produced by Ehsugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation, with executive producers Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey.

Batwoman (Oct. 6)

1:35–2:45 p.m. Batwoman Pilot Screening and Q&A –– Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope. Join cast and producers for a screening of the pilot, followed by a Q&A. From executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Batwoman stars Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black, The Meg, XXX: Return of Xander Cage), Rachel Skarsten (Reign, Fifty Shades of Grey, Lost Girl), Meagan Tandy (Survivor’s Remorse, UnREAL, Teen Wolf), Nicole Kang (You), Camrus Johnson (Luke Cage, The Sun Is Also a Star), Elizabeth Anweis (Twin Peaks) and Dougray Scott (Taken 3, Hitman, Mission: Impossible 2). Marcos Siega (You, God Friended Me, Blindspot) directed the pilot, for which he also served as executive producer alongside David Nutter (Game of Thrones, Arrow, The Flash). Batwoman premieres October 6, airing Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. Based on characters from DC, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Additional Presentation (Oct. 6)

Black Lightning, Katy Keene, Legacies, Prodigal Son and Titans — In addition, Sunday’s Warner Bros. Television Block will also include an exclusive presentation of new footage from the upcoming seasons of Black Lightning (returning Monday, October 7, at 9/8c on The CW), Katy Keene (premieres midseason on The CW), Legacies (returning Thursday, October 10, at 9/8c on The CW) and Prodigal Son (premiering Monday, September 23, at 9/8c on FOX), as well as the current second season of Titans (now streaming on DC UNIVERSE).