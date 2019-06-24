WBTV Unveils SDCC 2019 Schedule Including Batwoman and Harley Quinn Premieres

With just under a month to go until the 50th San Diego Comic-Con, film studios, TV networks, production companies, and comic publishers are starting to unveil their full schedules for the upcoming celebration. On Monday, Warner Bros. Television Group finally unveiled its plans for SDCC and, as usual, the company is showing out in full force.

WBTVG is planning to share the world premieres of new shows Batwoman, Pennyworth, Harley Quinn, and Prodigal Son at this year’s convention. There are also set to be presentations and screenings of the Veronica Mars revival, Teen Titans GO!, Legacies, The Flash, and others. Additionally, Warner Bros. is set to deliver the final SDCC panels for Supernatural and Arrow, as both shows are ending with their next seasons.

You can check out the full SDCC schedule for WBTVG below!

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

6:00–10:00 p.m. Batwoman and Pennyworth World Premieres and Special Sneak Peek Screenings — Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television Group proudly continue the annual Preview Night tradition with exclusive world premiere pilot screenings of the new series Batwoman and Pennyworth, exclusively for the Comic-Con audience. Additionally, WBTVG will screen the pilot of the highly anticipated FOX dramatic thriller Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen; the world premiere of DC UNIVERSE’s animated comedy series Harley Quinn; a never-before-seen episode of the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!; and more. Ballroom 20

THURSDAY, JULY 18

3:15–4:15 p.m. Teen Titans GO! Brand-New Episode Screening and Q&A —Room 6DE

FRIDAY, JULY 19

11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Veronica Mars World Premiere Screening and Q&A — Ballroom 20 — The cult favorite returns after 10 years with Veronica (series star Kristen Bell) drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery as a series of bombs terrorize spring breakers in Neptune. Fans attending the show’s Friday panel will get to see the show’s first episode a week prior to its July 26 debut on Hulu.

12:30–1:30 p.m. DC Super Hero Girls Brand-New Episode Screening and Q&A –– Room 6DE

3:15–4:15 p.m. Legacies Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Room 6BCF

4:30–5:30 p.m. Pennyworth Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Room 6BCF

8:00–9:00 p.m. Rooster Teeth Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Room 6DE

SATURDAY, JULY 20

10:30–11:45 a.m. Batwoman Pilot Screening and Q&A — Ballroom 20

3:30–4:15 p.m. Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20 — Fans attending Comic-Con will have their last chance to celebrate long-running hit series Arrow and Supernatural as they make their final appearances at SDCC: Arrow on Saturday in Ballroom 20 and Supernatural in its traditional Sunday slot in Hall H.

4:15–5:00 p.m. Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

5:00–5:45 p.m. Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

5:45–6:30 p.m. The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

7:00–9:00 p.m. DC UNIVERSE Series Sneak Previews and Q&A — Indigo Ballroom — DC UNIVERSE fans can enjoy an evening of sneak peeks, first looks and breaking news for Titans, Doom Patrol, the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming animated comedy series Harley Quinn during a special two-hour event on Saturday night.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

10:30–11:30 a.m. Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Hall H — Fans attending Comic-Con will have their last chance to celebrate long-running hit series Arrow and Supernatural as they make their final appearances at SDCC: Arrow on Saturday in Ballroom 20 and Supernatural in its traditional Sunday slot in Hall H.

11:45 a.m.–12:45p.m. Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Hall H

