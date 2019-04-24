Watch Freddie Prinze Jr. Dodge the Batplane as Red Hood

The guys from GEGGHEAD are putting their green screen to good use once again. After seeing Nightwing (Jon Lee Brody) run from Indiana Jones’ boulder, it’s now Red Hood (Freddie Prinze Jr.)’s turn to tackle the famous scene from North by Northwest. However, instead of dodging a regular old plane, the DC character meets a close call with the Batplane.

“This is what happens to Jason Todd/Red Hood when Batman catches him trying to steal tires off of the batmobile…again,” the YouTube description reads. As you can see, the latest GEGGHEAD video is short, but sweet. Props to Prinze Jr. for that masterful run!

GEGGHEAD is full of silly content like this. The group was founded by Brody, Prinze Jr., and Clare Grant, and focuses on “Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!”

Brody, a producer, actor, and director who has had cameos in films such as Furious 7 and Star Trek Into Darkness, spoke to Comicbook.com about the latest video, and revealed that he was inspired by his love of the Hitchcock film.

“I always loved the movie North by Northwest, especially the running scene. So, I figured why not put Red Hood with Cary Grant as the Batwing takes them out? They’re the duo you never realized you always needed,” Brody shared.

When previously asked why they chose to feature Nightwing and Red Hood in so many of their videos, Brody says he’s “always loved Nightwing.” Prinze Jr., on the other hand, is a newer fan.

“Freddie was always primarily a Marvel guy. When we were first starting GEGGHEAD we started spitballing ideas. And I filled him in on Red Hood. He really got into it and then naturally we said ‘why not make a whole thing of Nightwing and Red Hood together’”, Brody explained.

“You haven’t seen the last of the odd couplings of Nightwing and Red Hood!,” he teased.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody’s latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni. It was recently announced that Prinze Jr. was cast as a lead in the new Nancy Drew pilot from The CW.

Check out more GEGGHEAD content on their YouTube or Facebook pages.

