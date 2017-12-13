Watch ‘Justice League’ Flashmob Draw A Crowd At A Mall

Late last month, Trilogy Events Management co. and a group of dancers led by Paolo Angelo took over the Avenues Mall in Jacksonville, Florida, for an elaborate, Justice League-themed flash mob that took onlookers aback and combined choreography, cosplay, and spontaneous crowd participation.

There’s even a little “Immigrant Song” action for those Thor: Ragnarok die-hards in the Justice League audience.

