Watch Zachary Levi Flip Out Over ‘Shazam!’ Movie Toys

It should be no surprise to fans who have been paying attention over the years that Zachary Levi is a pretty big fan of nerd culture. Besides appearing in Chuck, Heroes, and two Thor movies, the guy actually operated a company (later a nonprofit) called “Nerd HQ.”

So, as you might expect, this is a guy who is pretty excited to see himself immortalized in plastic.

“As a nerd who loved and lived this world for so long and still to some level, that I don’t have to restrain myself with the f–king coolness factor is so great,” Levi said of playing the teenager-cum-superhero in Shazam! during a visit to the film’s set. “I have to act so little, you know? I just get to be me on so many levels, and it’s great.”

You can see him being himself — for the benefit of the Shazam! social media account — below.

.@ZacharyLevi checks out the official #SHAZAM toys for the first time! Watch the new trailer again on YouTube: https://t.co/3knBbFRFcZ pic.twitter.com/e5VE1X6N1Q — Shazam! Movie (@ShazamMovie) March 7, 2019

The New Line Cinema adaptation of the DC Comics superhero stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Batson’s mystically-powered superhero alter ego, the titular Shazam. The film also stars Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou.

Here’s the synopsis:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! opens in theaters on April 5th.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

