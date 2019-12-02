Watchmen Fans are Freaking Out About that Big Doctor Manhattan Surprise

Tonight on HBO’s Watchmen one of the big questions that fans have been asking since the show’s debut was answered: where is Doctor Manhattan? While the series has suggested from the start that the big blue god remained on Mars after he abandoned Earth and humanity three decades prior, as the season has worn on people have continued to wonder how accurate that really was. Now, in “An Almost Religious Awe” we finally find out the truth… and fans are losing their minds at what it all means.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Watchmen, “An Almost Religious Awe,” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the episode it’s revealed that what Will Reeves (Louis Gossett Jr) had told Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King) about Doctor Manhattan being able to take human form was in fact true. After Lady Trieu (Hong Chau) tells Angela that Doctor Manhattan has taken human form and is living in Tulsa — as well as the Seventh Kavalry’s horrific plan for him — Angela rushes home. Through the course of a harrowing and emotional moment between Angela and Cal (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) it’s revealed that Cal is actually Doctor Manhattan — and Angela has to bash in his head to retrieve a device similar to his atom symbol in order to bring the blue god back.

As you can guess, that was a lot for fans to take in and they soon hit social media to react to the stunning twist. From shock to disgust and even a few ‘we knew it!” reactions, fans lit up social media to process this big reveal and even speculate about what it all means as the series heads into its final two episodes.

Want to see how Watchmen fans reacted to that big reveal about Doctor Manhattan? Read on for some of our favorite reactions and let us know yours in the comments below.

