Watchmen Showrunner Reveals They Left the Door Open for Robert Redford Cameo

Sunday saw the season finale (and possible series finale) of HBO’s Watchmen and it tied up all of the loose ends that were presented in the show’s nine episodes. The show’s creator, Damon Lindelof, and HBO have been revealing information about the series since it ended, ranging from a behind-the-scenes look at the show’s visual effects to Lindelof’s one major regret. Recently, the creator spoke with Collider about the series and revealed that the show left the door open for an appearance by Robert Redford, who was the unseen multi-termed President of the United States on the show.

“We wrote Robert Redford a letter, describing our intention with his usage in the show. And, also, what our general sense of what Watchmen was to us. And, an incredibly high esteem in which we hold him both as an actor, and a purveyor of the arts. And, also, as a prominent progressive liberal, who shares many of the same ideologies with a number of us, behind the scenes. And, we left the door open in that letter, should he choose to respond to it, that we would invite him to come and play on the show, if he were game. He’s a very busy man, and he has yet to respond to the letter. But, hopefully, one day we will cross paths, and that door will always be open,” Lindelof revealed.

Currently, there are no plans for a second season. However, the show’s star, Regina King (Angela Abar), did say she’d be up for more.

“I would totally do a season two, but I would just want it to be just smart and as emotionally driven as season one. And that’s a tall order. So I would just want it to be on par with that,” she recently told IGN. “I can say that I would want to come back if it could be anything near season one.

In addition to King, Watchmen stars Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias, Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Will Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, James Wolk as Senator Keane, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake, Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, and Don Johnson as Judd Crawford.

All nine episodes of Watchmen are now available to stream on HBO.