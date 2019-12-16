Watchmen Fans Are Heartbroken About SPOILER’s Death

HBO’s take on Watchmen has officially come to its conclusion, and fans are definitely still reeling from its many plot twists and epic moments. This week’s season finale brought quite a lot of elements – the war between the Tulsa PD and the Seventh Kavalry, the whereabouts of Watchmen’s original costumed avengers, and whatever the hell is going on with Lady Trieu – came to a head in a pretty significant way. Fans probably have quite a lot of feelings about the finale — but especially about one character’s demise.

Major spoilers for this week’s season finale of Watchmen, “See How They Fly”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw the Seventh Kavalry successfully kidnapping Jon Osterman/Doctor Manhattan (Yayha Abdul-Mateen II), with the goal of absorbing his god-like powers and using them for their Cyclops movement. This was stopped multiple times by both Angela Abar/Sister Night (Regina King) and Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), in an altercation that was way too epic and layered to fully capture here. Towards the end of it, Manhattan’s fate seemed to be a little bit dicey, and he ultimately was destroyed by a bunch of energy.

Given the poignant love story between Angela and John – which was showcased in a major way in the penultimate episode – fans have quite a lot of feelings about Manhattan’s apparent demise. Here are just a few of those responses.

Poor Angela. Every person she has ever loved has died right in front of her eyes. #Watchmen #watchmayne — Kamala T’Chaka Khan Harris🇭🇰 (@NectarousD) December 16, 2019

“Because I don’t want to be alone, when I die.” -Dr. Manhattan to Angela.



This is breaking my heart. #Watchmen #WatchmenHBO — Octavia Atlas (@OctaviaAtlas) December 16, 2019

Damn, that parallel w/ her parents’ death was wild #Watchmen — Lincoln Bayou (@DJTreG) December 16, 2019

“I’m in every moment.” I am weeping. #Watchmen — Angel Evangelista Stan Account (@SecondNSilent) December 16, 2019

