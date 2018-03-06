What Matt Damon Could Look Like As Hush In A Ben Affleck Batman Movie

With Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne hitting theatres soon, there could be an upcoming opening in the talented actor’s schedule. When combined with some previous comments made by Damon, artist Bosslogic decided that was enough to warrant another what if piece, this one with Damon in the spotlight.

The artist”s latest puts Damon in the role of Hush, one of Batman’s more notable rogues. He posted the art on his Twitter account with the caption “Today’s Daily Photoshop – Matt Damon as HUSH @BenAffleck @ThatKevinSmith”

This stems from earlier comments made by Damon regarding Ben Affleck’s upcoming Batman solo film, which he is also directing. He’s currently working on it with DC Guru Geoff Johns. Damon was asked if he would be interested in playing a superhero if Affleck were directing.

“If [Ben] was directing me, I’d jump on it in a New York minute,” Damon says. “I’d love to work with Ben.”

“The problem with Ben is every time he directs a movie, he gives himself the best role in it, so until he’s willing to give up the best role to one of his friends, we’re not going to get on with it,” the actor concludes.”

Since there aren’t too many hero roles that could surpass Batman in his own film, perhaps a villain would be the way to go, and I’m sure Damon could do wonders with the role of Hush, also known as Thomas Elliot, a once childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who resents the Wayne’s for saving his abusive mother.

