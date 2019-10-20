What Time Does Watchmen Air on HBO?

Tonight is the night! After a long wait, the Watchmen series from Damon Lindelof, the creator of Lost and The Leftovers, is premiering on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. The new series is set to star Regina King as Angela Abar, Don Johnson as Judd Crawford, Jeremy Irons as “Lord of a Country Estate,” Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Old Man, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Blake, and Hong Chau as Lady Trieu. HBO previously released the first plot details surrounding the show’s series premiere, which is titled “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”. You can check it out below.

“In an alternate America where police conceal their identities behind masks to protect themselves from a terrorist organization, Detective Angela Abar (King) investigates the attempted murder of a fellow officer under the guidance of her friend and Chief, Judd Crawford (Johnson). Meanwhile, the Lord of a Country Estate (Irons) receives an anniversary gift from his loyal servants. Written by Damon Lindelof; directed by Nicole Kassell.”

“It was amazing to have the book, the images, as the source for inspiration,” Kassell, the Westworld and The Leftovers veteran who directed the pilot and several other episodes of the 9-episode series, said when asked about her visual approach during New York Comic Con. “Damon was telling the story, the story was all set, but [we asked], ‘how can we continue to pay homage to it on every layer?’ The most exciting parts on set were when I would set a frame and we had comic fans all over the crew, and it was like we’re setting the frame and here’s the shot [in the book]!”

After viewing the first four episodes of the series, ComicBook.com rated Watchmen a 5 out of 5, calling it “a compelling, well-shot story that blends a beloved comic book with some of the biggest issues facing our country today.” You can read the full review here.

Watchmen will premiere tonight, October 20th, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.