Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Debut Announced

Warner Bros. will premiere the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 during Brazil’s CCXP convention. Star Gal Gadot will be on hand to present the footage and discuss the film, as revealed by the CCXP Twitter page. After skipping Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con in July, returning director Patty Jenkins previously said the studio was holding off until December to begin its marketing campaign for the followup reuniting Gadot and Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine, who are joined by franchise newcomers Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

CCXP on Monday announced the premiere Wonder Woman 1984 trailer will screen at the convention Sunday, December 8. It’s unclear if the trailer will receive a simultaneous release online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gadot earlier noted 1984 would take a deeper dive into her Princess Diana, who is somehow reunited with long-lost love Steve Trevor (Pine).

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen,” Gadot told EW. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Nearly 70 years removed from the first film, producer Charles Roven notes 1984 is largely independent and not considered a “sequel” to Wonder Woman.

“[Jenkins] was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” he previously told Vulture. “And she’s definitely delivering on that. It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well.”

Joker is now playing. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.