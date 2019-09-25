Which Joker Has Committed the Most Crimes in Batman Movies?

The upcoming release of DC’s Joker movie has stirred controversy over the iconic villain’s potential to incite real-world violence. That controversy has stirred debate about who Joker is, and whether or not Joaquin Phoenix’s origin story is any more threatening than previous Joker movie performances that have come before it. Well, thanks to one Batman fan that matter is no longer up to speculation and debate – there are some actual statistics to put behind it! As you can see below, a new infographic breaks down just how many crimes and acts of violence various versions of The Joker have committed in various Batman movies.

Check out the infographic below – CLICK the Image to see it in Hi-Res Version!

Click HERE for Hi-Res Version!

The infographic tallies all of the crimes each live-action movie Joker has committed (From the Cesar Romero to Jared Leto). On top of that, the chart tallies the average prison sentence for each of the crimes committed, in order to come to a total tally of how much jail time each version of the Joker would get. (Note: the chart comes in both versions of the US and UK legal systems. The US version is displayed above.)

Not surprisingly, Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight would end up in the slammer for the longest stretch of time – 2,445 years, to be exact. To be fair though, every single version of Joker has done enough in the respective Batman movies to end up in jail for the rest of his life. Each Joker actor can feel satisfied that he’s done the character proud.

