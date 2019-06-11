Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel Fight Over Who the Real Batman Is

The list of actors who have portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman on the big screen is continuing to grow, and it looks like two of the role’s veterans have struck up a bit of a rivalry. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel spoke about their time as the Caped Crusader, with Arnett voicing him across the LEGO Movie franchise and Kimmel playing him in Teen Titans GO! to the Movies. As the pair joked together, the nature of which of them is the more “current” Batman has come about.

“We’ve had our battles.” Kimmel explained. We’ve gone back and forth over who the real Batman is. You claim to be LEGO Batman, I was Batman in Teen Titans GO! [to the Movies].”

“Well, first off, I don’t claim to be [Batman].” Arnett clarified. “I am.”

“I’m the more current Batman,” Kimmel added.

“That’s not true, because LEGO Movie 2 came out after Teen Titans,” Arnett argued.

“For a time, I was the most current Batman,” Kimmel decided.

“And then, as [my son] Abel said, you became the forgotten Batman,” Arnett joked.

The pair also spoke about Robert Pattinson‘s casting in The Batman, and whether or not Arnett, who has now played the character across three movies, will be consulted by the actor.

“And now, Robert Pattinson is Batman.” Kimmel went on to say. “Do you get a special alert about that, or do you find out like everyone else?”

“You’d think! I find out like everyone else,” Arnett revealed.

“Have you reached out to [Pattinson] to advise him?” Kimmel asked.

“I haven’t yet. I imagine the young fella is going to reach out to me,” Arnett joked, before suggesting that the actor will only do so for golf tips.

While Kimmel and Arnett have brought their own unique takes on Batman to the animated space, it sounds like Pattinson’s portrayal in The Batman will show a new side of the Dark Knight.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” the film’s writer/director, Matt Reeves, said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

