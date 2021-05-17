J.J. Abrams Addresses If He Will Direct DC Comics Movies

✖

J.J. Abrams will significantly impact DC Films' cinematic future via his Bad Robot production studio. However, he isn't interested in directing a DC movie himself. Abrams and Bad Robot will produce an upcoming reboot of the Superman film franchise, with Ta-Nehisi Coates writing a story about a Black Clark Kent. Previous reports suggested that Abrams was not in contention to direct the film as the studio considered such a move tone-deaf and will search for a Black director to helm the project instead. In some new comments provided to Collider, Abrams says that after spending years working on Star Trek and Star Wars, he's passing on directing another pre-existing property like Superman or another DC Comics hero to focus on original ideas.

Abrams says, “I know that Hollywood is a place where it used to be that people would be inspired by something that they would see or an old film or a show or something and think, ‘Oh, here's my response to that. Here's a version of that that.’ It's become a place where, more often than not, you see something and people get inspired by it and go, ‘Let's redo that exact thing.’ I feel like, as someone who started writing in television and telling original stories on film and in TV, it is something that I really do miss. The few things that I'm working on now, as a writer, are original ideas. I just feel, as a director, I really would love to have my next projects be things that didn't pre-exist me necessarily.”

According to reports, this new Superman movie won't be a part of the DC Extended Universe. Instead, it will be a 20th-century period piece following the life of Superman, whose origin remains that of the last son of Krypton.

Zack Snyder, the most recent director to reboot the Superman film franchise with Man of Steel, voiced support for the project and casting a Black Superman. “My feeling is that I love JJ [Abrams], I love what he’s done in the past,” Snyder told Radio Times. “I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move."

Snyder also noted that his Superman, Henry Cavill, will remain his favorite. Some believe there's a way to make a great movie about the new Superman that still includes Cavill.

