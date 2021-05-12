Zack Snyder Says Casting Black Actor As Superman Is Long Overdue Move

✖

With the rumors that Warner Bros. plans to produce a live-action film starring a Black actor as Superman now confirmed, Justice League director Zack Snyder has chimed in to praise the move by Warner Bros. While some of Snyder's hardcore fans are upset that a new Superman franchise without Henry Cavill likely means the chances of a Man of Steel 2 go way down, the filmmaker himself says that while Henry remains his favorite Superman, he still thinks that embracing diversity in superhero movies -- especially at the elite level represented by a character like Superman -- is long overdue, and an exciting prospect.

Snyder praised producer JJ Abrams, and said that he was looking forward to seeing what's up as a fan.

“My feeling is that I love JJ [Abrams], I love what he’s done in the past,” Snyder told Radio Times. “I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move. But I love Henry [Cavill] as Superman, of course I do. He’s my Superman."

Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the Snyderverse movies, previously dismissed the move, suggesting that WarnerMedia was trying to use a Black-led movie to evade criticism for stories emerging from Warners' investigation into Justice League reshoots director Joss Whedon. Snyder has been supportive of Fisher, but has stopped short of being sharply critical of the studio.

“I’m not really involved in any of the decision-making at Warner Brothers in any way, so I guess for me it’s just wait and see what they do with this and how it manifests itself," Snyder said. "But on the surface, it seems interesting.”

