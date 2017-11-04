Will Ryan Reynolds Be Involved In DC’s Green Lantern Corps Film?

Of all the major tentpoles in the DC Films lineup, the Green Lantern Corps film has been the most mysterious, mostly because no one will really talk about it or even what the plan is. That plan might have been uncovered today, and brings up an interesting question about actor Ryan Reynolds.

Deadline reported earlier that Warner Bros. and DC are going to start putting an aggressive effort towards the Green Lantern, and have enlisted David Goyer and Justin Rhodes to write the script. The choice elicited some raised eyebrows, as Goyer’s track record isn’t the smoothest in regards to the DC Universe, and this is a franchise that really needs a home run.

Not only that, but the description of the film includes some focus on comedy, and with the success of Deadpool under his belt, some are wondering if that means the studio would bring Ryan Reynolds onto the project in some capacity. He’s a certified star again, and having him even in a cameo role with some deprecating slights at the previous effort might be something worth exploring. It’s not like DC isn’t open to poking fun at themselves like they recently did with their New 52 Lobo, which ironically took place in a Green Lantern book.

As for Reynolds, here is what he told EW about why the first Green Lantern failed.

“Well it’s simple: Deadpool always knew what it was. With Green Lantern, I don’t think anyone ever figured out exactly what it was. That isn’t to say the hundreds of men and women didn’t work their fingers to the bone to make it as good as possible. It also fell victim to the process in Hollywood which is like poster first, release date second, script last. At the time, it was a huge opportunity for me so I was excited to try and take part in it. I did however write a letter to Fox right before I had to decide whether or not I was gonna do Green Lantern. I asked one last time sort of like the groom standing at the altar, ‘Will you please be my wife?’ and they said they couldn’t pull the trigger on Deadpool. For too many reasons too boring to illustrate, it just didn’t work.”

Well, at least this time they only have a vague release date, but no poster, so progress is being made. It remains to be seen if the studio will acknowledge the older version at all or fi they truly want a clean slate. Even if Reynolds is involved, it wouldn’t be as the main character, as Armie Hammer has been rumored for the role of Hal Jordan for some time.

