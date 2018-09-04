This Fan Poster Of Willem Dafoe As The Joker Is Horrifying

Willem Dafoe might be appearing in the DC Comics cinematic universe soon, but some people might be disappointed that he’s not playing a certain Clown Prince of Crime after seeing this fan art.

BossLogic (who also created the image of Scott Eastwood as Wolverine) recently posted his latest creation on social media, featuring Dafoe as a terrifying version of the Joker. The photo, which you can view below, is the stuff nightmares are made of.

Spent most of Sunday working on the lighting on this piece trying to get it just right and sinister enough for framing purposes 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XWgVtRo2Y3 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 8, 2017

Although Jared Leto is currently playing the Joker in DC Films projects, Warner Bros. made waves when they were revealed to be working on a standalone Joker origin movie that would likely recast the role with a different actor. Fans who might start campaigning for Dafoe to play the character in this “Elseworlds”-style DC movie probably won’t have their wishes granted, as the actor is already appearing in Justice League and Aquaman as the Atlantean known as Vulko.

Given how seriously most fans regard these comic book-based films, Warner Bros. likely won’t want to risk the confusion of having Dafoe play two different characters in the DC Universe, despite how unconnected the films may end up being.

Though there’s no word on whether Warner Bros. will be moving forward with the Joker movie and who they are looking at to cast, they are also going to continue with Leto’s version of the character in multiple projects.

Leto is set to reprise the role in Suicide Squad 2, and recently praised director Gavin O’Connor in an interview with Collider.

“I think Gavin is incredibly talented, he seems to be the perfect director for Suicide Squad 2.” said Leto. “I think he’s a really gifted filmmaker and I really love his work.”

But Leto could also pop up elsewhere in the DC cinematic universe, including a “Mad Love” inspired movie with Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from filmmakers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, and David Ayers’ Gotham City Sirens movie which will also feature Harley.

There’s also Matt Reeves’ latest project The Batman, and it wouldn’t be hard to believe that movie will feature the Joker in some capacity.

Dafoe will make his DC universe debut in Justice League, premiering November 17.