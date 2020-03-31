Wonder Woman 1984: Golden Armor Statue Coming From Iron Studios

Iron Studios will release a high-quality Wonder Woman 1984 statue in early 2021, featuring her golden eagle armor and running a little over $200 for fans who want to preorder now through the Sideshow Collectibles website. The armor in question, which has featured prominently in promotional materials for the upcoming movie, mirrors the suit designed by Alex Ross for Kingdom Come, the 1997 Elseworlds story in which, a decade after Superman and Wonder Woman retired from the public eye, a new generation of superheroes and supervillains become reckless and irresponsible with their powers, leading to a global calamity. The Justice League comes out of retirement to show them what’s what, but after a group of villains and politicians led by Lex Luthor and Captain Marvel (Shazam) break a bunch of villains out of prison, it ends up an all-out war between the old and new generations of superhumans.

The look, like much of Kingdom Come, became popular with readers and was eventually ported over to the mainstream comics, and while it only occasionally appears, it seems to have inspired a lookalike for the big screen. The bird-like headpiece is an optional add-on that is worn during combat, but not inherently part of the costume, as some scenes earlier in the comic show Diana without it. Way back in 2014, there was a rumor that the previous Wonder Woman movie might feature an armored costume, which brought Kingdom Come to mind even then.

The statue, which you can pre-order from the Sideshow Collectibles website, will be 12.5″ tall and available in limited numbers. The hand-painted statue will also include two heads, one with and one without the helmet for the armor.

During a set visit in 2018, Shazam! star Zachary Levi told reporters that the comic was his favorite Shazam story of all time.

“I did quite like Kingdom Come,” he said. “Even though that’s a completely different situation, it shows Captain Marvel’s innocence. He’s an adult, and he still has that heart. And I thought, ‘Oh that’s such a cool thing to be able to take that in.’ And it’s ultimately a sacrificial move at the end and all of that I just found that was more inspiration for me than even The New 52 in a lot of ways.”

Elseworlds (non-canon, stand-alone) tales have already informed elements of the DC movies: Wonder Woman’s previous costume likely owes a lot to DC: The New Frontier, in which Darwyn Cooke popularized the idea of giving Wonder Woman a leather gladiator-style skirt. By the time the movie came out, the idea had made its way into the design for the character in DC’s main line, but the idea of using that design element likely came from Cooke’s work.

