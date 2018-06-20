‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Better Look At New Costume In Set Video

A new video taken on the set of Wonder Woman 1984 has revealed a more thorough look at Gal Gadot‘s new costume.

The first look at Wonder Woman’s new digs was revealed over the weekend, as Warner Bros. wisely got out ahead of any fan videos or paparazzi snagging the reveal as the production head outdoors into public locations. As predicted, the video above proves that scouts spotted Gadot on set in her new costume, alongside Steve Trevor actor Chris Pine whose involvement in the film as far as narrative’s are concerned is a major mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first details for Wonder Woman 1984 were officially revealed in Las Vegas back in April. Director Patty Jenkins spoke about the film’s plot at CinemaCon, saying that the 1980s setting will hold temptations for Diana Prince which she has not encountered before as far as the audience has seen.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story, something fans caught glimpses of in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman will get to unleash her full power against one of her oldest comic book foes, Cheetah, who will be played by Kristen Wiig when the film releases. Their conflict will reportedly be borrowed from a popular DC Comics comic book storyline.

Are you excited to see Wonder Woman in the 1980s setting? How do you think the era will affect the story of the Wonder Woman sequel? Are you glad to know that Chris Pine will be back as Steve Trevor? And how great does her new costume look?

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open on November 1, 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.