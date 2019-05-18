Patty Jenkins Wants to Move Up Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date After Seeing First Cut

Last fall, it was announced that the follow up to 2017’s Wonder Woman, the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, was being pushed back from its November 2019 release date to June 5, 2020. The delay may have been disappointing for fans, but it was ultimately revealed that it was for a good reason with the studio wanting not to rush getting the film out. However, as we move closer to November it seems like director Patty Jenkins is wishing fans didn’t have to wait until next year for Wonder Woman 1984 — the first cut is just that good.

In a video shared to Twitter by Geek Vibes Nation — with the video itself coming from another account’s Instagram stories — Jenkins revealed that while she had been the one lobbying for the Summer of 2020 release date initially, now that she’s seen the first cut, she really wants to get it out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patty Jenkins talking #WonderWoman84 and joking that she wishes they could get the November 2019 slot back because it’s that’s good pic.twitter.com/4WXtisjHSm — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) May 18, 2019

“I was like, you guys, it’s got to be the summer of 2020, like it’s got to be and that’s what I always wanted and now I’ve just screened a version of the film and I’m like ‘oh my god can we move it back up, I’m dying to release this film!’” Jenkins says in the video.

Jenkins’ comments aren’t the first time she’s expressed how well the film is coming together. Sitting down with Deadline at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year while promoting her limited series for TNT, I Am the Night, Jenkins had nothing but praise for the upcoming film.

“It does have that fun pop,” Jenkins said. “She was so great in such a great era and we do get to capture that. The only thing I can tell you is that it went really well, we just finished shooting, and yeah, the actors are incredible. We did a ton of the stuff on wires and it looks mind-blowing.”

In the wake of grossing nearly $822 million worldwide, WB quickly pushed a follow-up to 2017’s Wonder Woman into production. While the first film was set in the time of World War I, Wonder Woman 1984 will find the titular character (Gal Gadot) in the mid-1980s, an era Jenkins loves.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted, and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters June 5, 2020.