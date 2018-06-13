New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Image Gets Turned Into A Poster

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins made fans quite happy with two new images from the anticipated sequel, and now a DC fan has turned one of those into a pretty slick poster.

The original image shows Diana looking into several television screens, each one with a different image on it. Diana’s reflection can be seen as well, appearing as if she’s looking at a storefront’s window display with some decidedly 80s televisions.

For the poster version Reddit user Antovolk put Diana’s reflection front and center, with six television screens in front of her (though only four are really visible). The top features “From Director Patty Jenkins” while the bottom features the Wonder Woman symbol behind the WW84 logo that’s been making the rounds.

This could easily be a teaser poster, though we assume a fully costumed Wonder Woman will end up being on the first official poster for the film. If we got something like this though, we wouldn’t complain. You can check out the poster above.

Not much is known about Wonder Woman 2’s plot, but we do know it is set in the 1980s, and somehow Steve Trevor survived the explosion in the original. Some have theorized it isn’t actually Trevor from that film, but possibly a nephew. In any case, Pine will be reprising the role. We also know Kristen Wiig will play the role of Cheetah, one of Diana’s more well-known adversaries.

While it will feature the return of Gadot and Pine, there will be some different elements in the Wonder Woman sequel, as Jenkins isn’t looking to just do a retread of the first film.

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not ‘two’ to us,” the director told ET. “It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

Wonder Woman 2 is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Dave Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman is on home video now, while Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 1, 2019.

What do you hope to see from Wonder Woman 84? More villains? More DC characters? More fanny packs? Let us know in the comments!