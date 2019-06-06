Patty Jenkins Teases When Wonder Woman 1984 Marketing Will Start

Patty Jenkins gave DC fans quite the surprise today, when she revealed the first official teaser poster for Wonder Woman 1984. In the process, she confirmed speculation that the film would not be appearing at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con — while hinting at when a trailer and other promotional material could be on the way. In her tweet sharing the poster, which you can check out below, Jenkins reveals that the film will be waiting until December to start its marketing campaign in full, but that the poster would provide fans with just enough of a tease.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

For some fans, the notion that the film’s marketing primarily won’t start until December is probably a bummer, but it does make sense given a slew of factors. While there have obviously been some exceptions, summer tentpole movies have become used to starting their marketing campaign towards the end of the previous year (look at Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame releasing their first trailers in early December as an example). Releasing a trailer in December will also coincide with the big Christmas movie releases, meaning those who attend Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jumanji 3, and other movies that season could realistically see the trailer on the big screen.

While this means we’ll have to wait a while longer to see the film’s first trailer, it certainly sounds like – based off of the response to this poster and other images from the film – that the wait will be worth it.

“You know what was cool,” Jenkins said in a previous interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

As the title suggests, Wonder Woman 1984 will follow its titular character (played by Gal Gadot) in a new adventure in the 1980s. The cast also includes Chris Pine, who will be reprising his role as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig, who will be playing Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal who will be playing a currently unknown role.

