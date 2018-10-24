‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Pushes Back Release Date

It looks like Wonder Woman‘s sequel is in for a change. According to a new post by Gal Gadot, the new movie has shifted its release date back until June 5, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the leading actress addressed fans to share the big news. Gadot, who has been on-set filming the sequel as of late, confirmed the new release date will be for Summer 2020.

“Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square,” she wrote.

As fans can tell, this date switch-up is a rather big one. After all, Wonder Woman 1984 was expected to hit theaters next year. The sequel was originally given a release on November 1, 2019. However, it looks like the film will be pushed back just over six months to give it a summer release in 2020. This change will force Shazam! to carry some water for Warner Bros. Pictures as it will be the only DC Extended Universe feature to hit theaters in 2019. The studio is also expected to release its standalone Joker film next year, but its direction under Todd Phillips has separated it from the DCEU’s timeline.

At this point, there is no word on why Wonder Woman 1984 has shifted its release, but Gadot does tease a potential reason. The actress says the film will be put “back to its rightful home” in the summer. The heroine’s first film went live in June 2017, marking her first solo film outing. Now, Wonder Woman will make magic happen in the summer once more, and her big-screen reputation will ensure the sequel becomes a blockbuster.

Details about Wonder Woman 1984 are being kept quiet for now, but Gadot has shared a few details about the follow-up. The star attended San Diego Comic Con this summer, and it was there Gadot teased the sequel’s scope.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot said. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on Dec. 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on June 5, 2020.