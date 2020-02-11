Gal Gadot Would Like to See Next Wonder Woman Movie Set in Present or Future

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot has some pretty broad hopes for her next outing as Wonder Woman. She’s twice starred as Diana in films set in the past, first in Wonder Woman and then again in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. During a chat with her Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars for Entertainment Weekly, Gadot was asked about what era she’d like the next Wonder Woman film to take place in. “Present-day would be pretty awesome,” Gadot says, though director Patty Jenkins suggests that’s mostly for the wardrobe. “Maybe future.” That doesn’t narrow it down much beyond “not the past next time,” but it’s something.

Gadot has played Wonder Woman in the present day already, though both outings were as part of a larger ensemble cast. She debuted in the role in 2016’s Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice. She picked up where that story left off in Justice League in 2017.

But for now, Wonder Woman is fighting evil in 1984, as the sequel’s title implies. In a previous interview, Jenkins said that film’s take on the era would be unique. “You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

Gadot has teased that the sequel tells a story capable of standing on its own apart from 2017’s Wonder Woman. “It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

