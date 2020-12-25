Wonder Woman 1984 Star Pedro Pascal Reacts to HBO Max Release

✖

We learned some big news this week as it was announced Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on Christmas day in both theatres and on HBO Max in the United States. We've been seeing a lot of positive reactions to the news, especially now that HBO and Roku appear to be closing in on a deal, which would allow more folks to watch the DC film on their TVs. We've seen many reactions from people involved with the film, the latest being Pedro Pascal. The actor known for playing the titular character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian is playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. Here's what he had to say about the HBO Max news...

"Las ganas que tengo de que ya la vean. I really can’t wait for people to see this. #WW84 in theaters and #HBOMax on Dec. 25," Pascal wrote. Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, replied with "❤️🙌." You can check out Pascal's post, which includes a bunch of cast photos, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Gadot also commented on the news yesterday: "It's time. We've all waited a long time for this one to come," she said. "I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it."

The film's director, Patty Jenkins, also commented on the news: "THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins' statement reads. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.