Wonder Woman Fans Are Flipping out Over First 1984 Footage

A day ahead of the release of the full trailer, Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for the eagerly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 on Saturday giving fans their first look at Gal Gadot back in action as the iconic heroine as she takes on new threats in a new era. The teaser prominently features Wonder Woman pulling off some incredible feats while rocking her new, brightly colored armor and while the teaser was a brief 25-second adventure it was more than enough to get fans hyped — and send them to social media to freak out in a good way about everything they’d just seen.

Quickly after the teaser’s release, fans began to flood social media to react to the teaser. There were a few specific things that really stuck out, too. Fans qere quick to notice the little glimpse of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor in one of Wondy’s fight scenes, but for the most part fans were living for seeing the Lasso in action — especially when Wonder Woman used it to literally ride the lightning and go swinging across the sky.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to follow Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) on a new adventure in the 1980s. This excursion is expected to pave new ground for Wonder Woman amongst mainstream audiences.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview a while back. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Read on to check out some of our favorite reactions to the Wonder Woman 1984 teaser trailer and be sure to let us know your reaction in the comments below.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

SO COOL

That’s my girl!

HYPED

Swinging on lighting bolts is enough to get me hyped.



Take my money Patty Jenkins! #WonderWoman1984 pic.twitter.com/QREnFp17hU — Lewis Anderson (@LewisIsTWEETING) December 7, 2019

Totally dying

I am really dying over with Wonder Woman 1984 teaser!!!!!!! — Beyonce Knowles Fan (@BeyoncePromo) December 7, 2019

Wonder Woman above all things

Screams in theme song

SWINGING ON LIGHTNING

Hold up Diana Prince was swinging on lightning….🙌🏾 I can’t wait for the Wonder Woman trailer out tomorrow — Bukunmi Abiodun (@bukunmiflash) December 7, 2019

LITERALLY

WONDER WOMAN IS LITERALLY RIDING LIGHTNING!!!!!

THOR IS SHAKING! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/tivU18AJhp — 𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻 | watched Joker (@drkskellington) December 7, 2019

That soundtrack tho

omg the Wonder Woman Soundtrack is gonna be so go Od — millie (@saaraphernalia) December 7, 2019

BEST SUPERHERO