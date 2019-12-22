Wonder Woman Director Isn’t Eager to Make Third Movie

DC fans are still buzzing over the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer that released recently. With the sequel imminent, people are asking if there’s a part three coming after 1984. Now, that may be a little premature seeing as how the second movie hasn’t even opened in theaters yet. Patty Jenkins has talked about how the cast and crew were not trying to make a sequel to Wonder Woman just to do it. It is important to realize that those motivating factors absolutely help form whatever movie gets put out after the scriptwriting process concludes. Jenkins told Collider that fans might not want to look too far ahead.

“We actually already know the whole story, and some because it was an Amazon movie as well, so we already have it all mapped out. It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when. I think what we don’t want to do is do it back-to-back. It’s been great doing these two movies back-to-back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between and I like doing other things in between and Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, then the question becomes: What makes the setting of the 1980s so important for this sequel effort. Jenkins told a panel at Brazil Comic Con. It turns out that the decade provides a wealth of material to work with.

“Why 1984?,” Jenkins explains. “We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.