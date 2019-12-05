Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Release Confirmed

DC fans have been eagerly awaiting the first trailer from Warner Bros’ much-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel Wonder Woman 1984, and it seems we don’t have to wait much longer to finally see it. It seems that some promotional gift boxes are going out to outlets that include a host of Wonder Woman themed items, but one, in particular, confirms that the trailer is coming and it will come on Sunday. In the box, which includes a Funko POP, a tiara, and more, there is a postcard from Gal Gadot confirming the date when fans will see the first footage (via Fandom).

The post card reads “I wish I could be in the UK to share the brand new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 with you in person…but please join Patty Jenkins and me in Sao Paulo, Brazil via @WonderWomanFilm on Twitter this Sunday to watch it live! From Gal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The time of that live feed is listed as Sunday, December 8th at 8:30 pm GMT, so it appears this weekend we can finally see some new footage from Wonder Woman 1984.

Special delivery from Gal Gadot confirms that #WonderWoman1984 is getting a trailer this Sunday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Vcn4yih1sG — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 5, 2019

This box comes from CCXP, and that’s not the only thing we’ve seen revealed there. We recently also got our first look at Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah via a promotional cup, which shows her with long blonde hair and some very Cheetah-Esque colors, though she is not covered in fur or anything like that. It remains to be seen if she will end up at some point looking more like the character from the comics, who doesn’t really wear anything and looks more like an actual Cheetah.

Wiig is twisting her hands in the image as if she has claws, but you can’t see any in the image. That might be because they are hiding that particular element in early merchandise, as the film doesn’t hit until 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.

Are you excited for the new trailer, and what do you want to see? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!