Is the Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Teasing the Invisible Jet?

The first Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on Sunday, and it provided a pretty epic first look at Diana Prince’s (Gal Gadot) latest adventure. If the marketing campaign is any indication, the film is going to bring to life some key elements of Wonder Woman’s world, from the Golden Eagle armor to her rivalry with Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). One blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment might have introduced another iconic tool of Diana’s — her Invisible Jet. Around 1:31 into the trailer, Diana and the newly-resurrected Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) can be seen flying through a flurry of fireworks while looking at them in awe. While we can see the console and seats of the jet around them, the fact that they’re flying through potentially hazardous fireworks could hint that they’re flying the Invisible Jet.

In the comics, Diana creates the jet herself while living in Themyscira, as a way to evade potentially-hostile forces in Man’s World. The plane has had some pretty wild canon over the years, including one portrayal of it being a sentient living being. In more recent adaptations (largely in cartoons), the jet is portrayed as either translucent or completely invisible. This makes the practical application of it – of it seemingly being a jet with some sort of cloaking technology – especially interesting.

“The invisible jet is very important and ultimately we have to have the invisible jet,” Jenkins said back in 2017. “That’s a very big part of Wonder Woman.”

“I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins said of 1984 in an interview last year. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and, second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

