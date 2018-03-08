‘Wonder Woman 2’ Will Begin Shooting In May

Wonder Woman may have left theaters some months ago, but the superhero film is still making headlines. The blockbuster showed the world what the DC Extended Universe could do, and director Patty Jenkins earned universal love for the film. Nowadays, Warner Bros. is busy working on Wonder Woman‘s sequel, but pre-production could start sooner than you think.

After all, new reports say Wonder Woman 2 will begin filming in a couple months.

Not long ago, ComicBook learned from producer Charles Roven that Wonder Woman 2 was eyeing a summer production schedule now that its story has been settled upon.

“We’re in what I would call development of the screenplay.” Roven said. “We finally, I think, have a good story to tell. Not kind of – we do believe we have a good story to tell. And then we’re also just moving out of what normally we would call soft prep into hard prep. We’re hoping to start shooting the movie sometime this summer, and hope to have it out by the end of ’19.”

According to Omega Underground, Warner Bros. has put a date to its Wonder Woman 2 filming schedule. The sequel is said to begin production on May 28 and start off in the United Kingdom. The site also revealed Suicide Squad 2 is looking to begin production abroad later this year. The UK-shoot is eyeing a fall schedule starting in October.

So far, there is little news available out regarding Wonder Woman 2 or Suicide Squad 2. The former title will be headed up by Jenkins once again, and fans have encounter plenty of rumors regarding the sequel. Netizens are questioning everything from the return of Steve Trevor to its throwback setting. Not long ago, reports surfaced that Kristen Wiig is in talks to play the sequel’s villain, a fan-favorite vixen known as Cheetah. Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman herself, but no other casting additions have been made public as of yet. The last fans saw the heroine, she was taking part in a global mission to save Earth from Steppenwolf in Justice League. Now, Wonder Woman will return to the screen in a solo outing that will hopefully rival her first.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1st, 2019.