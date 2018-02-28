‘Wonder Woman’ Producer Confirms Filming on Sequel Starts This Summer

Ever since Wonder Woman made its historic debut last summer, fans have been eagerly anticipating the film’s sequel. And now, it looks like Wonder Woman 2 could be making its next step towards the big screen very soon.

ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Charles Roven, who has produced all of the DC Extended Universe’s projects so far, including Wonder Woman. When asked exactly where the Gal Gadot-led film is in production, Roven offered a very succinct answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re in what I would call development of the screenplay.” Roven explained. “We finally, I think, have a good story to tell. Not kind of – we do believe we have a good story to tell. And then we’re also just moving out of what normally we would call soft prep into hard prep. We’re hoping to start shooting the movie sometime this summer, and hope to have it out by the end of ’19.”

This news is sure to excite fans, as it seems to validate recent rumors surrounding Wonder Woman 2‘s production. A recent report suggested that the film will operate under the working title “Magic Hour“, and that filming will take place at Warner Bros. Studios in England.

When it comes to the film’s plot though, things are a bit more mysterious. Over the past couple of months, Wonder Woman 2 has been rumored to be taking place during the Cold War, possibly involving the return (or resurrection?) of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor. A new rumor suggests that that adventure could involve crossing paths with fan-favorite villain Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, while previous reports have thrown Circe into the mix as well.

And in a way, this level of speculation around Wonder Woman 2 makes sense, considering just how many storytelling possibilities there are for the sequel.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

And with Roven confirming that Wonder Woman 2 will enter production this summer, fans will surely be psyched to see what’s next.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1st, 2019.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.