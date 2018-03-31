Wonder Woman 2 Director Patty Jenkins Welcomes Pedro Pascal to Film

The cast of Wonder Woman 2 keeps getting more interesting. First, we got the totally unexpected casting of Kirsten Wiig as DC villain Cheetah, and just yesterday we learned that Game of Thrones and Kingsman 2 star Pedro Pascal would be joining the sequel as well. As has become customary in the superhero movie genre (particularly the DC Films camp), director Patty Jenkins welcomed Pascal to Wonder Woman 2 on social media:

Counting down the minutes until I get to work with the great @PedroPascal1 again. Welcome aboard!!!! Lucky us. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/vhHUmpF87o — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 29, 2018



Pascal and Jenkins previously worked on a TV movie called “Exposed”, which is why she specifies working with the actor “again.” Needless to say, both of them have seen their respective careers rise meteorically since then.

We still don’t have the details on who Pascal is playing in Wonder Woman 2, and it’s kind of hard to call. There have been all kinds of rumors about the story and time period of the film, with some stating a modern day tale, and others looking at other historical moments like WWII or the Cold War.

As for who Pascal will play? Well, Patty Jenkins previously teased that Wonder Woman 2 will be a lot like the first film in terms of offering a love story:

“…she is Wonder Woman and she’s here now and she’s fully developed. It’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.”

It’s not hard to imagine Pedro Pascal bringing the same mix of suaveness and humor that Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor had. A story of a hardened Wonder Woman possibly coming to connect with another man would definitely offer what Jenkins says she wants in the sequel – namely, “I like the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question

Justice League is now on home video. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.