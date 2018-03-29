‘Wonder Woman II’ Casts Pedro Pascal in Key Role

The cast of Wonder Woman II made another major addition with Pedro Pascal landing a key role.

A new report from Variety indicates Pascal will be joining Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig for the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s summer blockbuster. Pascal will be reuniting with writer, director, and producer Patty Jenkins after they first worked together on a TV movie called Exposed.

Pascal’s role is not disclosed in the report, as it indicates the plot is being kept under wraps. Rumors posit the potential of the film being set during the Cold War, possibly taking place both in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Having appeared in fan-favorite series such as Game of Thrones and Narcos, Pascal is a popular actor whose profile is only rising. Landing a key role in a popular superhero franchise will likely increase his star power significantly.

Pascal is no stranger to comic-based films either, as he recently portrayed the secret agent known as Jack Daniels in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

This is the second major casting announcement for Wonder Woman II, just weeks after Wiig was announced to be playing the role of the villain Cheetah. Rumors circulated about the classic DC Comics baddie having a major role in the film before Wiig’s casting was confirmed, so the possibility of the Cold War era story seems a bit more plausible.

There are a few characters in Wonder Woman lore that Pascal could be playing, though it’s hard to tell without knowing the plot specifics. The easy money should be placed on a character like Zeus, who was heavily teased in the first film but has yet to make an appearance aside from a brief cameo in a flashback sequence from Justice League.

He could also be taking up the role of Urzkartaga, the god who bestows his blessing/curse upon Barbara Minerva, who then becomes Cheetah in some DC Comics continuities.

Hopefully we learn more about Pascal’s role and the plot for Wonder Woman II in the coming weeks, as the film gears up to start filming this summer.

Wonder Woman II premieres in theaters on November 1, 2019.