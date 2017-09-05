Patty Jenkins Reveals Why She’s Excited For ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Wonder Woman 2 may be a few years away from arriving, but Patty Jenkins is already excited about the challenge the production will bring.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenkins revealed that the sky is essentially the limit with the Wonder Woman sequel, now that the origin of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) has officially been tackled.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie.” Jenkins explained. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Many have already begun speculating what Wonder Woman 2 will entail, with early rumors suggesting the film will include appearances by iconic villains Cheetah and Circe. While Jenkins was mum on the plot details, as the script is currently being written, she hinted that Wonder Woman 2 will present the character on an even bigger scale.

“It should be a totally different movie,” Jenkins revealed, “but a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman in the world.”

Wonder Woman 2 is set to debut on December 13th, 2019.

