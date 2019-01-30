‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Star Chris Pine Doubts He’ll Return for 3rd Film

Many fans were surprised to learn that Wonder Woman 1984 would feature the return of Steve Trevor, with actor Chris Pine reprising his role in the new film.

And while there are already rumblings of a third film in the franchise to follow next summer’s sequel to Wonder Woman, Pine is casting doubt that he’ll return for another round with co-star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Pine made it seem like Wonder Woman 1984 will be his last run.

“I think Steve’s done,” said Pine. “I think Steve’s done his bit. I wish them all the luck in the world.”

To her own credit, Jenkins has ideas to make another entry for Diana of Themyscira, but is not tied to any future projects beyond the next film.

“I never want to commit to something until you know that you’re feeling it right then and there,” said Jenkins. “So that moment hasn’t come yet, but I’m pretty excited about Wonder Woman’s arc and trajectory, overall.”

Jenkins elaborated on her ideas for a third film while speaking to Vanity Fair.

“I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said. “Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”

But before we get to the next film, we still have to wait for Wonder Woman 1984 which is over a year away from hitting theaters. Many fans are theorizing over how Steve Trevor could return in the ’80s considering he was last seen in an explosion during World War I. Jenkins is keeping that secret, but she promised that it’s important to the story they’re telling in the film.

“It’s interesting,” Jenkins said. “I thought of what this next movie should be in the middle of making the first movie, so it wasn’t a solution to ‘Oh God, that worked out, let’s try to jam you in there.’ It’s all incredibly important to the story. It makes perfect sense. That’s all I can tell you.”

Jenkins elaborated on setting the film in the ’80s, revealing how it’s important to Diana’s growth in the movie.

“We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” Jenkins said. “In our version, as a child of the ’80s myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure. But there’s also incredible music, incredible art. And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on June 5, 2020.