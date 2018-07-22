‘Wonder Woman: Bloodlines’ Animated Movie Announced

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced they will be releasing a new animated film starring Wonder Woman in 2019.

The new movie is titled Wonder Woman: Bloodlines and will mark the first time Wonder Woman has gotten the main spotlight in an animated film since 2009. Little information was announced about the new movie other than its title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bloodlines will serve as a “bonus” movie to an already jam-packed schedule of animated superhero films being released by Warner Bros. next year. Warner Bros. also announced movies based on the Batman: Hush and Reign of the Superman storylines, along with a Justice League vs. Fatal Five movie. Typically, WB releases three animated movies for home release per year, but WB explained that 2019 was “special,” hence the fourth movie.

The 2009 Wonder Woman film starred Keri Russell and Nathan Fillion. Although the movie received strong reviews, weak sales led to WB scrapping a planned sequel for the movie along with other female-centric films. Of course, that was before Wonder Woman became arguably WB’s best live-action movie in years, and DC found success in marketing other animated properties such as DC Super-Hero Girls to female fans.

At this time, we don’t know whether Wonder Woman: Bloodlines will serve as a sequel to the 2009 movie or will be set in the continuity followed by other DC animated films.

It makes sense that WB would decide to release a new animated feature based on Wonder Woman, as the studio is also producing Wonder Woman 1984 for next year. That movie will star Gal Gadot, Kristin Wiig, and Chris Pine in an adventure set at the height of the Cold War.

Curiously, Bloodlines could be a totally original storyline, as there’s no Wonder Woman story with that name. The movie suggests we could see an exploration of Wonder Woman’s true origins, which have shifted in recent years. Although Wonder Woman was originally presented as made from clay, recent stories have explained that she’s actually the daughter of Zeus and thus is a demi-god.