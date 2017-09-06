Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Announces Pregnancy

Let’s all send Gal Gadot a big congratulations today!

The star of Wonder Woman just announced she is expecting her second child. She and her husband Yaron Versano broke the news moments ago on Instagram. As you can see, the couple look too joyful about the revelation. They can be seen holding their hands above Gadot’s stomach to create a heart-shape, and fans everywhere are flooding the actress’ social media pages with congrats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned, this will be the couple’s second child. Gadot and Versano had a daughter back in 2011. The couple were married in September 2008.

With another baby on the way, Gadot has a busy schedule ahead of her. The actress recently wrapped worked on Justice League, and she will soon begin promotions for her standalone Wonder Woman film. The DC Film is slated to hit theaters next June, so Gadot will have some time with family before she revisits the role of Diana.

Earlier this year, Gadot spoke about how her family has reacted to her work as Wonder Woman and said her daughter is very proud that her mom plays the heroine. The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and explained how much her daughter loves Wonder Woman.

“She does. She’s very proud. I don’t think she understands the concept of everything, but basically, Alma, my daughter, is very proud,” Gadot explained. “We go to the park and then she goes, you know the kids, they try to make friends, so they go to the parents and they go, she goes “My mom is Wonder Woman“, and then the parents would look at me strangely, not recognizing me, and I would go (shrugs) “you know, every mother is a Wonder Woman“.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Joining Gadot in the international cast are Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner and Saïd Taghmaoui. Patty Jenkins directs the film from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns, story by Zack Snyder and Allan Heinberg, based on characters from DC Entertainment. Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston.

The film is produced by Charles Roven, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Richard Suckle, with Rebecca Roven, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, an Atlas Entertainment/Cruel and Unusual production, Wonder Woman.

So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨ A photo posted by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Nov 6, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Set to open in June 2, 2017, the Wonder Woman feature film is based on characters created by William Moulton Marston, appearing in comic books published by DC Entertainment.