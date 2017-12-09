‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Is IMDB’s Top Star Of 2017

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has emerged as IMDb’s top star of 2017, IMDb reports.

IMDb makes the designation based on the 10 stars who consistently ranked highest on IMDbPro’s proprietary weekly STARmeter chart throughout 2017, with the rankings based on the actual page views of IMDb’s more than 250 million unique monthly visitors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gadot tops a list that includes Tom Hardy (the upcoming Venom), Emilia Clarke (the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story), Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch), Bill Skarsgård (It), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy) and Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), who closes out the list at #10.

The Israeli actress headlined Wonder Woman earlier this summer and appeared again as the Amazonian warrior in November’s Justice League.

The Patty Jenkins-directed blockbuster was a massive success for studio Warner Bros., bringing in $821 million worldwide — placing Wonder Woman among the highest-grossing earners of 2017.

Jenkins became the first woman to direct a film that earned more than $100 million in its opening weekend, a feat that landed her a finalist spot on TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year” shortlist.

Jenkins was eventually named runner up, with TIME selecting the ‘Silence Breakers’ of the #MeToo movement as their Person of the Year.

Both are just part of the accolades racked up by Wonder Woman, so far the best-received production to come out of the DCEU.

Gadot and Jenkins both recently accepted the National Board of Review’s Spotlight Award, and Wonder Woman has been nominated for multiple Critics Choice Awards.

Studio Warner Bros. has launched a massive Academy Awards campaign on behalf of Wonder Woman, submitting it for consideration in acting and technical categories as well as the big prize of Best Picture.

Wonder Woman 2 is set for a November 1, 2019 release.

