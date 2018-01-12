‘Wonder Woman’: Gal Gadot Accepts #SeeHer Award at 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards

Wonder Woman‘s time on the awards circuit continued tonight, as star Gal Gadot received a pretty special award.

Gadot was presented with the #SeeHer Award during tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony. The award, which was created last year by the Association of National Advertisers, honors positive female representation in media. You can watch the video of the presentation – which included an introduction by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins – above.

“Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders,” the #SeeHer website said when announcing Gadot’s award last month.

“There has never been a more important time to lean in and support our #SeeHer mission of increasing accurate portrayal of girls and women in media,” said Stephen Quinn, Chair of the ANA’s Alliance for Family Entertainment. “Gal and Patty are role models for our #SeeHer mission, and we are delighted to have them recognized by the critics and the industry.”

Last year’s inaugural #SeeHer accolade was awarded to another DC Extended Universe star, with How to Get Away with Murder and Suicide Squad star Viola Davis earning the recognition.

Wonder Woman is nominated for several Critics’ Choice Awards tonight, and we will provide updates as those categories are announced. Warner Bros. has also launched a massive “For Your Consideration” campaign for the film in the 2018 Oscars.

