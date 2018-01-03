Gal Gadot’s Daughter Wants to Take over the Role of Wonder Woman When Her Mom Is Done

After she dazzled audiences in three major films over the past few years, it’s safe to say that Gal Gadot isn’t stepping down from the role of Wonder Woman anytime soon. But if she did, she already has a pretty adorable replacement waiting in the wings.

In a recent interview with ET while at the Palm Springs Film Festival, Gadot shared how the response to Wonder Woman has resonated with her six-year-old daughter, Alma. While Alma has yet to see the critically-acclaimed solo film, she’s already told her mom that she’d be willing to take over the lead role.

“She loves it,” Gadot revealed. “She didn’t watch the movie yet, because I’m the mother and I just try and protect her and give her normal things, but she will definitely. She’s very proud. She’s very, very proud… She’s already asked me if she can take over when I’m older.”

As it turns out, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has received an equally positive response from her nine-year-old son.

“My son doesn’t care about what I do that much,” Jenkins explained. “But he plays with superheroes and he cares about those things and watching my own child’s transformation of being like, ‘Oh, I need that Wonder Woman doll, OK cool’ – she became a serious character to him. He loves Wonder Woman, and it’s been amazing to watch this character come back to that generation in such an authentic way and everything she stands for, right alongside all these other great characters.”

Luckily for fans of all ages, Gadot and Jenkins are set to reunite on a Wonder Woman sequel, which is set to be a completely different venture for the iconic hero.

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not ‘two’ to us,” Jenkins revealed. “It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

