‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Gets Her Own Barbie Doll

Patty Jenkins may not have been nominated for an Oscar, but the Wonder Woman director is still taking home a statuette of sorts.

Ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8th, Mattel announced the latest female role models to be turned into Barbie dolls from their Shero program but in addition to the dolls that are available for girls and collectors to purchase, Mattel also created special, one-of-a-kind dolls to honor various inspiring and influential women — including Jenkins.

Jenkins took to Twitter to share the image of her doll and express how “mindblowing” it was to have something from her childhood look like her.

Can’t express how totally mind blowing and delightful it is to have your childhood favorite resemble you!! Thank you @Barbie, for this incredible honor, and for celebrating all kinds of women, everywhere. What a great way to inspire the girls of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X5FteJQltn — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 6, 2018

“Can’t express how totally mind blowing and delightful it is to have your childhood favorite resemble you!!” Jenkins wrote. “Thank you @Barbie, for this incredible honor, and for celebrating all kinds of women, everywhere. What a great way to inspire the girls of tomorrow!”

While the Patty Jenkins doll won’t be available for purchase in stores, it’s still nice to see Mattel honor the director. Jenkins’ Wonder Woman broke numerous box office, including that of highest grossing live-action film to be directed by a woman. And while the film wasn’t nominated for a single Academy Award despite an extensive “For Your Consideration” campaign by Warner Bros., the film did bring in many other awards during awards season, including Best Action Movie at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

And, Barbie or not, Jenkins isn’t done inspiring with her work as a director. Jenkins is directing the sequel to Wonder Woman, a film she has described as “an entirely new adventure.”

“We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not “two” to us,” Jenkins said earlier this year. “It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

Wonder Woman is currently available on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD. Wonder Woman 2 is slated to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.