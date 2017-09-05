New Images Of Zack Snyder’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Cameo Released

When Wonder Woman hit theaters this summer, fans quickly sussed out another one of Zack Snyder‘s cameos. The DC Extended Universe director had a low-key bit in the long-awaited standalone, and fans can now get a better look at Snyder’s outing thanks to several new photos.

Over on Twitter, DCEU fans began circulating behind-the-scenes photos of Snyder’s Wonder Woman cameo. Pages such as @DCEUniverse collected the color pictures which show the director donning WWI-era military dress.

One of the images shows Snyder smiling as he stands next to Jenkins on-set. Another features the two DCEU visionaries as they chat next to Gal Gadot. And, in the final photo, fans are shown a colorized picture of Snyder’s cameo in the film.

Fans learned about Snyder’s cameo in Wonder Woman awhile back. The director took to Vero shortly after the film dropped to post a close-up image of his cameo.

“In the trenches with Wonder Woman,” the director captioned the black-and-white photo. The picture featured Snyder dressed in his allied soldier garb, so fans can see what the attire looks like in color now.

This is not the first cameo rodeo that Snyder has taken part in. The director appeared in Dawn of the Dead briefly before he suited up as a soldier in Watchmen. Snyder also took part in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – but no one would have known it.

Fans learned about Snyder’s cameo because of cinematographer Larry Fong. The creator admitted Snyder can be partially seen in the Batman movie during a scene where Bruce Wayne is holding his cell phone. The hand holding up the device actually belongs to Snyder, so if you thought Ben Affleck’s hand looked a bit off, then you know why now.

Wonder Woman is hitting home video soon, and you can find the official description below.

Gal Gadot returns as the title character in the epic action-adventure from director Patty Jenkins. Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.