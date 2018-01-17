First Look at WWE’s Goldberg on ‘The Flash’

Goldberg is taking his talents from the ring to Iron Heights, and he’s got himself an unlikely new tag-team partner: Bartholomew Henry Allen.

Back in November, it was revealed that future WWE Hall-of-Famer Bill Goldberg would appearing on The Flash this season, playing an undisclosed role. This week, The CW released the first photos of Goldberg’s upcoming appearance, and revealed that the superstar would be playing Big Sir, a DC comics character that appeared in a few issues of The Flash in the 1980s.

As you can see from the photo below, Big Sir runs into Barry while the two are being imprisoned in Iron Heights. At the end of Barry’s trial in the midseason premiere, he was sentenced to life in prison, landing him in the same cell where his father lived for so many years.

From the looks of these photos, Big Sir will play some kind of ally to Barry, potentially helping to protect him from the other violent men inside the prison.

Goldberg is set to appear in next week’s episode of The Flash, titled “The Elongated Knight Rises,” and he will reportedly have a two-episode arc on the series. In addition to the showing the first look at Big Sir, the photos from the episode (which you can check out in the gallery) also reveal a new costume for Ralph Dibny, A.K.A. The Elongated Man.

If you’re not familiar with Goldberg’s Big Sir, he first appeared in The Flash comics in 1984, beginning with issue #338. The behemoth of a man was mentally handicapped in the comic story, and his disability allowed the villains of the Rogues Gallery to take advantage of him. They put him into a super-suit that allowed him to fly and shoot energy, and set him loose against Barry Allen.

Fortunately, Flash was able to stop Big Sir, and took him to Gorilla City where the residents were able to remove the suit, and reverse the effects it had on his brain. The operation also rid Big Sir of his disability, and his IQ reached near-genius levels.

“The Elongated Knight Rises” is set to air on Tuesday, January 23 at 8pm ET on The CW, followed by an all-new episode of Black Lightning. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below!

When a familiar villain returns to terrorize Central City, Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) must rise up to defend the innocent while Barry (Grant Gustin) is detained by his trial. Meanwhile, Barry searches for the strength to keep his optimism alive in the face of his new circumstances.