Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Has Perfect Response to Regina King Talking About Their Sex Scene on Watchmen

Watchmen, the new show from Damon Lindelof and HBO, had its series premiere last week and stars Regina King (The Leftovers, If Beale Street Could Talk) as Detective Angela Abar. The show also features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Us) as Cal Abar, Angela’s husband. Earlier this week, King made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke. King jokingly told Clarke that she sometimes wishes “the stunt double could come in for some of the sex scenes.” However, she added that her “husband is pretty hot.” Abdul-Mateen II shared the clip to Instagram but added his own hilarious twist. The clip switches to some smug shots of cartoon characters while 2 Chainz’ “I’m Different” plays.

“We do our own stunts ’round here, dammit!! Hahaha @iamreginaking I had big plans for the day. Big big plans. Was supposed to go to the gym, learn some lines, make groceries, decorate the apartment. I had BIG PLANS and BIG PLANS had me. Not no more. Y’all lookin for me imma be strollin’ around in the clouds and akkin BRAND NEW,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hilarious!!!… He know he foine… He been akkkin like that 😜,” King replied.

Watchmen’s debut was a success, earning a “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a 5 out of 5 rating from ComicBook.com.

In addition to King and Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen features Don Johnson as Judd Crawford, Jeremy Irons as “Lord of a Country Estate,” Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass, Louis Gossett Jr. as Old Man, Adelaide Clemens as Pirate Jenny, Andrew Howard as Red Scare, Jean Smart as Agent Blake, and Hong Chau as Lady Trieu.

Watchmen airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.